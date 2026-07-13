Posted: Jul 13, 2026 3:36 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 3:36 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office recently released its crime stats for June. During the month, there were just over 8,700 calls for service. Of that, 983 calls were made to 911.

There were 107 arrests made, 211 case numbers reported and 301 inmates were housed at the Osage County Jail. There were 38 property crimes reported, 34 drug or alcohol related arrests and 16 domestic disturbance incidents. It is alleged 14 violent crimes such as robbery occurred and the sheriff's office worked seven assault cases.