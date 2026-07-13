Posted: Jul 13, 2026 2:55 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 2:55 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly assaulting and robbing someone.

32-year-old Deangelo Hubbard was charged on Monday with aggravated assault and battery and conjoint robbery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Hubbard and another unidentified individual, allegedly assaulted the victim at approximately 5 a.m. on June 28. Hubbard and the second suspect allegedly stole the victim's phone and wallet.

The victim allegedly suffered a broken rib and a punctured lung as a result of the assault.

Hubbard pleaded guilty in 2013 to breaking and entering with unlawful intent.