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Osage County
Posted: Jul 13, 2026 2:27 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 3:27 PM
Osage Co. Commissioners Sign Disaster Proclamation
Ty Loftis
During Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, the board had the option to sign a disaster emergency proclamation for the damage that occurred during the storms over the Fourth of July holiday. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said the damage in the county might not have been that bad, but by signing the declaration they will be able to get all the help they can.
The Board unanimously passed that proclamation.
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