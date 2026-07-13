Posted: Jul 13, 2026 2:20 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 2:22 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners signed an emergency disaster proclamation on Monday following the July 4 storms that carried damaging winds of more than 85 mph.

Emergency Management Director Kary Cox says following an assessment, he feels confident the county and city governments and electric cooperatives have exceeded the threshold for federal assistance.

However, Cox says individual assistance from FEMA for residential and business damage might be a bit more difficult. Cox says there may be some alternatives available