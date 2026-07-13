Posted: Jul 13, 2026 9:42 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 9:42 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regular meeting Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners officially declared an emergency after the severe storms that have impacted Nowata County. The time period that the disaster covers is from June 10 to June 28, along with the storms on July 4.

In other business, the board tabled the county certification map and county action report and expenses for the county commissioners.

The commissioners also accepted bids for polypropylene pipe.