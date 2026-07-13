Posted: Jul 13, 2026 9:35 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 9:35 AM

Chase Almy

If you've ever wanted an excuse to wear cow spots in public without raising too many eyebrows, your day has arrived. Chick-fil-A is bringing back Cow Appreciation Day on Tuesday, July 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Customers who show up in cow-themed attire can score one free entrée. No purchase is necessary, but you'll need to commit to the look, whether that's a full costume, cow ears, or a strategically spotted T-shirt. Any way you decide to go, for one day only, dressing like livestock is actually a financially responsible decision.