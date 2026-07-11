Posted: Jul 11, 2026 1:51 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2026 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

On Saturday morning, Joe Tillman was officially sworn is as Chief of the Osage Nation at an inauguration ceremony at the Osage Nation Casino and Hotel in Tulsa. Assistant Principal Chief John Shaw was also sworn in, along with newly elected members of the judicial branch, legislative branch and minerals council.

After everybody was sworn in, Tillman gave his inaugural address to those in attendance, including Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Gubernatorial candidate Gentner Drummond. Tillman thanked his predecessor, Geoffrey Standing Bear and talked about things that he plans to work on.

President of Oklahoma State University, Dr. Jim Hess was a guest speaker. Hess is a member of the Choctaw Nation and the first Native American to be named President at Oklahoma State. Hess talked about how his grandmother's grandmother walk from Mississippi to Oklahoma during the relocation of the Choctaw Nation. He said while it is difficult, it is important to remember history.

The event began with remarks from the emcee for the inauguration, Braxton Redeagle. He talked about how there are more leaders within the Osage Nation than just the ones who get elected yet they all get along.

Tillman said campaigning started about seven months ago. During that time, Tillman said he made trips to California, Denver and Texas. In addition to that he put on several events throughout Osage County. Tillman hopes that is proof he will work as hard as he possibly can for the Osage Nation.