Posted: Jul 09, 2026 1:57 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2026 1:57 PM

Nathan Thompson

An Owasso man has been charged in federal court in connection with a 2025 traffic crash that killed one person and injured three others, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.

52-year-old Christopher Robert Chaney is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country, two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country and one count of assault by striking, beating and wounding in Indian Country.

According to court documents, Chaney was driving on a public road on Sept. 30, 2025, when he allegedly sped through traffic, failed to obey traffic signals and operated a vehicle after consuming hydrocodone and cannabis.

Prosecutors allege Chaney's actions caused a crash that killed Brian Bizzell, seriously injured two other people and wounded a fourth victim.

Chaney is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation. The charges were filed in federal court because the alleged offenses occurred in Indian Country.