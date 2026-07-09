Posted: Jul 09, 2026 10:10 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2026 10:21 AM

Tom Davis

All men are invited to the 1613 Men's Conference livestream event at Grace Community Church, located at 1500 SE King Drive in Bartlesville. The event kicks off Friday, July 17th at 6:00 PM and continues Saturday, July 18th from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Sign-in begins 30 minutes prior each day, and while admission is entirely free, lunch will be provided for attendees.

Appearing on Community Connection, Mike Bryan with the 1613 Conference shared that the event is open to men from all church affiliations.

"Our hope is that it stimulates guys, first of all, to realize that it's important to have guys in their lives who know Jesus and who have God's Word that they can share among each other and pray for one another," Bryan said. "And I'm hoping that after this conference, guys will go back to their churches and they'll continue to meet together, and they'll maybe meet guys at the conference that they can become friends with and do life in Christ together. The 1613 Conference will be livestreamed at Grace Community Church, but it's a conference for men all over the community."

According to Bryan, a few months back, his study group was discussing scripture verses from 1 Corinthians 16:13-14. Those verses state: "Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong." However, Bryan noted that the very next verse is the key to bringing everything together.

"I think a key verse right after it brings together what it's like to be a follower of Jesus," Bryan explained. "What's different about being a man and being a man that follows Jesus is the next verse: 'And everything that you do, do in love.'"

He continued, "We talked about what this means, and of course, in our culture today, you ask yourself the question: what does it mean to 'act like men?' So we talked about it, and it was a good discussion. It just so happened—and I don't think it was a coincidence—that a couple of weeks later, I saw this conference was going on in Cincinnati called the 1613 Conference."

The 1613 Conference features speakers who are or have been part of elite teams. Attendees will hear from retired Army Rangers, Navy SEALs, and two Pro Football Hall of Famers. The speaker lineup also ranges from a world champion martial artist to a couple of pastors and a modern farmer—all of whom share one major thing in common: they follow Jesus.

"The one thing that caused me to have a real passion for this is back when I was in my 30s and 40s, I was treading water," Bryan shared transparently. "I was in my career, which was going intensely. I was doing my commute. I was raising kids, trying to be a good husband, and dealing with a mortgage that was a little bigger than I probably should have had at the time. And I went to a conference like this. A man at that conference asked, 'Mike, how are you doing?' And I said, 'Oh, I'm doing great.' He looked me in the eye and said, 'No, how are you really doing?'"

Bryan hopes local men will attend the livestream, make genuine connections, and experience a life-changing impact that helps them become more like Jesus.