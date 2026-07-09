Posted: Jul 09, 2026 9:34 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2026 9:58 AM

Chase Almy

If your house is already covered in pink glitter and tiny plastic high heels, here's one more reason to embrace the chaos. Stage Art Dance's Barbie's World Dance Camp is set for July 16 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., giving kids ages 2 through 12 the chance to dance, jump, twirl and burn off enough energy that bedtime might actually happen on schedule. The cost is $25 per dancer.

The camp features high-energy dance classes inspired by Barbie, along with creative movement, themed games and plenty of pink-filled fun. Organizers say it's designed for kids who love to dream big, build confidence and dance like the stars they already believe they are. Spots are limited, so parents may want to act fast before every tiara in town has already been claimed.