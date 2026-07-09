Posted: Jul 09, 2026 4:12 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2026 4:12 AM

Matt Jordan / Tom Davis

The Caney City Council votes to raise the ceiling mill levy for 2027 by 10.

Caney City Clerk Adam Lanter says the original mill levy for 2027 was 53.084. Mayor Josh Elliot and Council Members Elizabeth Burch and Jeff Culver discuss that just because the ceiling was raised to 10 doesn't mean the mill levy will be raised by 10.

Mayor Elliot encouraged residents to attend budget work sessions. A budget hearing was set for September 7th