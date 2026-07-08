News
Nowata County News
Posted: Jul 08, 2026 3:40 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2026 3:40 PM
Nowata County Fairgrounds Work Day Rescheduled
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Fall Free Fair’s work day has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 11, at the Nowata County Fairgrounds.
Everyone is welcome to attend and help clean up and work on maintenance projects.
The board’s work day was rescheduled from June 27 due to road conditions.
The work day starts at 7 a.m. The Nowata County Fairgrounds are located at 612 E. Roxy Ave.
« Back to News