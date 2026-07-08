Posted: Jul 08, 2026 3:20 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2026 3:20 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly striking and threatening multiple individuals.

19-year-old Chloe Martin-Moore was charged on Monday with assault and battery on a police officer, two misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse by assault and battery and threatening to perform an act of violence.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Martin-Moore allegedly tried to fight one individual after she was reportedly denied breakfast. A second individual stepped in to break up the altercation and Martin-Moore allegedly struck the first victim multiple times in the face with a closed fist. Martin-Moore allegedly scratched the victim around the eyes and face.

Martin-Moore allegedly sent messages to a third individual threatening to shoot them.

Martin-Moore will appear in court again on July 24 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $2,500.