Posted: Jul 08, 2026 3:01 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2026 3:01 PM

Brian McSweeney

A convicted sex offender residing in Bartlesville is facing additional felony charges.

47-year-old Anthony Russell was charged on Monday with failing to register as a sex offender, living within 2,000 feet of a school or park as a sex offender and providing false sex offender registration information.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Russell appeared at the Bartlesville Police Department to register as a sex offender July 2. He allegedly advised that he was evicted from a residence and was residing at a Bartlesville motel. The motel is allegedly within 2,000 feet of a childcare facility.

One witness allegedly notified authorities that Russell had been residing at a different location for the past few months before moving into the Bartlesville motel, instead of the place Russell had provided. The residence the witness gave authorities is allegedly within 2,000 feet of a Bartlesville park.

Russell was convicted in August 2011 for indecent exposure in Washington County.

Russell will appear in court again on July 24 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.