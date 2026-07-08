Posted: Jul 08, 2026 2:44 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2026 2:44 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly leaving a 10-month old infant at home without supervision.

20-year-old Avery Emert was charged on Monday with child neglect.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Emert was pulled over at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday morning and was placed under arrest for allegedly driving with a suspended license. One passenger in the vehicle allegedly claimed that Emert’s child was at home without someone to look after them. Emert allegedly denied the claim at first and later admitted that the child was alone.

Authorities allegedly searched Emert’s residence found the child sitting up and awake.

Emert will appear in court again on July 24 at 9 a.m. She posted a $25,000 bond.