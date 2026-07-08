Posted: Jul 08, 2026 1:55 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2026 1:55 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County deputies responded to the report of a disturbance involving a firearm in the southern part of Osage county on Saturday. When interviewing the victims, the suspect, who was later identified as Jonathan Benson, returned to the area and abruptly fled.

Following a pursuit that reached upward of 100 miles per hour, Benson was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threatening an act of violence, DUI, obstructing an officer, eluding a peace officer, being in possession of a firearm while committing a felony and being in possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.