Posted: Jul 08, 2026 10:27 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2026 10:27 AM

Tom Davis

Get ready to save big during the KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM 29th Annual Auction will be Saturday morning, July 25, at the Washington County Fairgrounds at 1109 N. Delaware St. in Deweyl

​Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Radio Promotions Director Tina Romine said the doors open at 8am and the bidding starts at 9 am. Tina said, "The bidding will stop at 80% off the retail price. However, many items won't even get to the full 80%. You may pay only 40-50-or 60% of retail. It's an auction where you set the prices and you get the bargains!"

According to Tina, "We are shopping at local advertisers buying brand new merchandise and gift certificates." She added, "The silent auction returns for a second year for the smaller items. It went to well last year."