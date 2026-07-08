Posted: Jul 08, 2026 9:26 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2026 9:26 AM

Chase Almy

Incoming Oklahoma State University freshmen from Washington County can kick off their college journey with a free "Bound for Stilly" celebration on Friday, July 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Scissortail Brewing Company. Hosted by the Washington County OSU Alumni Chapter, the event welcomes new students, their families, and local OSU alumni for an evening of food, fellowship, and plenty of orange pride. It's never too early to start hearing someone yell, "Go Pokes!"

Organizers say attendees will have the chance to meet fellow incoming students, connect with alumni, and compete for small scholarships that will be awarded exclusively to freshmen who attend the event. It's a nice bonus considering college textbooks still seem to be priced like they're printed on solid gold. Admission is free, but the scholarships are reserved for those who show up.