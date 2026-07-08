Posted: Jul 08, 2026 2:08 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2026 2:08 AM

Tom Davis

About 70 Public Service Company of Oklahoma linemen and service workers are heading to Shreveport, Louisiana, to help restore power after severe storms left thousands without electricity.

News on 6 reports the crews are assisting sister utility Southwestern Electric Power Company after Monday night's storms caused outages for about 30,000 customers. PSO said the deployment comes after crews spent the Fourth of July weekend restoring service in Bartlesville and Copan.

PSO says Oklahoma customers were restored first before sending extra crews to Louisiana, adding that mutual aid agreements allow utilities to share resources and speed power restoration following major storms.