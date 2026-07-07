Posted: Jul 07, 2026 2:45 PMUpdated: Jul 07, 2026 2:45 PM

Ty Loftis

Bluepeak fiber network reached a major milestone on Tuesday by reaching 500,000 homes and businesses across six states. This achievement shows the millions of dollars spent in infrastructure investment while showing Bluepeak's commitment to better serve rural communities. Here is what Bluepeak CEO Rich Fish had to say:

"This milestone represents real investment in real places: locally rooted and built for the long term. Every passing is a family or business that now has a choice for reliable, high speed internet."