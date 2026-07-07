Posted: Jul 07, 2026 9:43 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2026 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington Co. Master Gardeners invite to get your fall tomato plants this Saturday morning at the Bartlesville Farmer's Market for just $1.50 each during their special sale at their booth.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Rayln Bourdreax and Patti Lundeen with The Master Gardeners talked about the sale set for Saturday, July 11, in downtown Bartlesville on the corner of Keeler and Frank Phillips from 8 AM to 11:30 AM.

Rayln explained fall tomatoes saying, "The Master Garden had our plants at the Farmer's Market the last weekend of April. We had 35 varieties of tomato plants, including determinants, indeterminants, large, small, medium, and paste tomatoes. But in the fall, as hot as it is, we have just a short time before the winter sets in and it'll end everything." He added, "We have four varieties we sell, they're short-term tomato varieties. We're going to sell our early Earl Bush, which is a hybrid, Celebrity, Roma, and Julius. They're the only four varieties we sell because of the short period before freezing. These varieties should all be turning red if we plant them now, we'll be selling at the farmer's market this Saturday and next Saturday. And they should be ready to bring into the house by mid-September. "

Patti said the Washington Co. Master Gardeners will return to the Washington Co. Free Fair the weekend after Labor Day. She said, "We'll be judging tomatoes, sunflower plants and the heaviest pumpkin." She added, "The OSU Bug Lady will be back for the kids."