Posted: Jul 06, 2026 9:41 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2026 9:45 PM

Nathan Thompson

The April 14 battery fire at Blue Whale Materials in the Bartlesville Industrial Park was accidental and did not contaminate the surrounding property.

During Monday's Bartlesville City Council meeting, Fire Chief HC Call joined Blue Whale Materials Co-Founder David Fauvre and Director of Operations Kevin Chesnut to present the investigation's findings, review the response to the fire and discuss steps taken to reduce the risk of future incidents.

Call says investigators determined the fire was caused by a spontaneous thermal runaway involving one or more lithium-ion batteries stored in the facility's outdoor storage area. However, he said the exact point of origin could not be identified because of the extensive damage caused by the fire.

Officials also confirmed the investigation found no evidence that the fire polluted the ground or surrounding area.

Call says the Bartlesville Fire Department worked closely with Blue Whale leadership following the incident to recommend improvements that would strengthen fire response capabilities at the facility.

Fauvre says the company has since changed the way batteries are stored outdoors by reducing the amount of flammable material near the storage yard. Blue Whale also has installed monitored thermal cameras to detect potential overheating, established an on-site fire brigade and invested in specialized fire suppression materials.

He thanked the city for their response to the emergency

In addition, Fauvre says the company has committed to constructing a 1 million-gallon water storage tank to provide additional water capacity for future firefighting efforts.

The April 14 fire drew a significant emergency response as firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the blaze at the battery recycling facility.

Listen to "Blue Whale Materials Fire Investigation 7-6-2026" on Spreaker.