Posted: Jul 06, 2026 8:35 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2026 8:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Caney Valley School Board met on Monday evening at which time staff raises and other financial decisions were discussed. Superintendent Steven Cantrell explained where the district currently stood regarding teacher pay.

Earlier in the year, teachers were told they weren't going to be able to receive a raise in pay. A $1,000 increase in pay for each teacher would cost the district around $65,000 a year, which is something board member Courtney Gagan thinks needs to happen.

The Board went on to approve that $1,000 bump in pay.

Prior to the board meeting, there was a community meeting in which members of the Caney Valley administration addressed several questions regarding plans to make up the current deficit the school faces. Here is what community member Lester Gagan had to say on the way he currently views the school district.