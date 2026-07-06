Posted: Jul 06, 2026 7:56 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2026 7:56 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council will wait until next month to consider the future of the city's automated license plate reader program after Monday's meeting reached the time limit established by council rules.

The final action item on Monday's agenda was a presentation on a proposal to reduce the number of Flock Safety automated license plate reader cameras from 10 to eight while beginning a trial of two cameras using technology from Axon Enterprises.

The council, however, never reached the item.

Under City Council rules, meetings scheduled to exceed two hours may be extended by up to 30 minutes with council approval. Once that 30-minute extension has expired, the council must adjourn, and any remaining agenda items are automatically postponed until the next meeting.

After reaching that limit Monday evening, the council adjourned before taking up the automated license plate reader proposal.