Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Crime & Courts

Posted: Jul 06, 2026 3:49 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2026 3:49 PM

Dewey Man Charged With Strangulation

Share on RSS

 

Brian McSweeney
A Dewey man is facing a felony charge after allegedly strangling someone.
 
45-year-old Melvin Owen was charged on Monday with domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
 
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), Owen and the victim allegedly got into a physical altercation. During the altercation, Owen allegedly head-butted the victim and put them in a headlock. Owen allegedly choked the victim with his hands. Owen allegedly fled the scene once authorities were notified.
 
Authorities allegedly observed scratch marks and red marks on the victim's neck and a large bump on the victim's forehead.
 
Owen will appear in court again on July 24 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.

« Back to News