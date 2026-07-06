Posted: Jul 06, 2026 3:11 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2026 3:11 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly hitting someone with a wrench.

43-year-old Lisa House was charged on Monday with domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, House allegedly got into an altercation with the victim on Saturday afternoon. House allegedly locked the victim out of the residence and threatened to pour gasoline on the victim.

The victim allegedly went back inside the residence and House allegedly hit them with an opened crescent wrench in the hand. House allegedly went outside and broke multiple windows of the residence.

Authorities allegedly observed two bleeding cuts on the victim's hand.