Posted: Jul 06, 2026 2:51 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2026 2:51 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County deputies responded to the report of shots fired early Thursday morning near Sand Springs. That later led to an arrest and pending charges against William Canida.

Upon arrival, deputies learned Canida allegedly fired a handgun when arguing with two individuals. Deputies learned that after Canida fired the handgun, he left the residence and was walking along Rock School Rd. Deputies quickly located the defendant and took him into custody.

An Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook page states the handgun deputies recovered was stolen. Canida was later booked into the Osage County Jail.