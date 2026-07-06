Posted: Jul 06, 2026 2:33 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2026 2:33 PM

Nathan Thompson

Sheriff's departments in Washington and Osage counties each received $300,000 and Nowata County received $150,000 in grant awards from the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office.

The grants are part of legislation passed in 2024, which awards counties between $150,000 and $300,000 based on county property values.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the grants can be used for several needs within sheriff's offices across the state — from technology to equipment, capital needs to operating expenses, and employee stipends.

Drummond says rural sheriff’s offices are stretched thin, and the funding gives them real resources to serve their communities.