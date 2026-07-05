Posted: Jul 05, 2026 2:32 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2026 2:32 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Town of Copan is under a voluntary water boil order until further notice.

Town officials say the voluntary order was issued by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality on Sunday following severe storms Saturday, which has created numerous power issues, including Copan's water treatment facility.

Residences and businesses who receive water from Copan should boil water for at least one minute prior to consumption.