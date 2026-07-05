Posted: Jul 05, 2026 1:45 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2026 1:45 PM

Chase Almy

Normally closed on Sundays, DJ's Southern Snow is opening today to give the community a cool break after the recent storms left many dealing with downed trees and extended power outages. The shaved ice stand is offering a free small "No Top" shaved ice to anyone who stops by today. DJ's Southern Snow is located in the Eastland Center parking lot and plans to remain open until at least 5 p.m. Sunday.