Posted: Jul 05, 2026 11:15 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2026 11:15 AM

Tom Davis - Kelli Williams

The City of Bartlesville will open a free disposal site for storm debris beginning at 11 a.m. today, July 5, 2026. The site will remain open at least through the week.

The site, which is on City-owned property located on West Highway 60 just east of the Green Country Rodeo Arena, will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice.

“We will continue to evaluate the need for potentially keeping the site open longer, but for now we plan to keep it open through Friday,” said Public Works Director Keith Henry.

The site is ONLY for tree debris, brush and vegetation damaged during recent storms. Please do not dispose of any other items. Those who cannot get to the site can bundle limbs in 4-foot lengths (no more than 50 pounds)

and use the City’s existing yard waste program by attaching green yard waste stickers to the bundles.

Stickers are available for purchase at local Quik Trip locations and City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. Yard waste containing the stickers will be collected on your normal trash collection day. For more information about this program, see