Posted: Jul 03, 2026 11:49 AMUpdated: Jul 03, 2026 11:49 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. This will be the first meeting for newly sworn in county commissioner for district three, Chad Ray.

During the meeting, there will be consideration to approve Assessor Ed Quinton's signature to be on the Project Spring tax incentive agreement.