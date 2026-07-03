Ascension St. John has submitted an application to the Oklahoma State Department of Health to reclassify from a Critical Access Hospital to a Rural Emergency Hospital. A group of Nowata citizens have started the “Save our Hospital” movement. Group member Mike Dye says this will change what is available to residents through the hospital.
Ascension St. John says patients who need to be transported to a hospital will be stabilized in Nowata before being transferred to Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville or St. John Owasso. Group Member Cheryl Reid says this not only affects the patients who would have been admitted into the hospital but also their families.
The Save our Hospital group will be holding a community event and meeting on Sunday, July 12th at Nowata High School. There will be live music and free food from 1:00pm to 2:00pm and the community meeting will start at 2:00pm.