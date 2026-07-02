Posted: Jul 02, 2026 2:50 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2026 2:50 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners have a regular meeting scheduled Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The board will reivew a damage statement from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) for a federal emergency relief project.

The commissioners will discuss membership dues with Grand Gateway and the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma (ACCO), and dues for the association of county officers and deputies.

The board will review a lease purchase agreement for district two, revisit office expenses for the board, discuss improvements to the courthouse and review on-call professional services with Guy Engineering for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

Additionally, the commissioners will appoint a deputy, discuss the county certification map and county action report and hear an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.