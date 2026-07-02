Posted: Jul 02, 2026 1:46 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2026 1:46 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is making changes to its mailing system in an effort to keep things more secure at the jail. They believe this will reduce the amount of contraband being brought into the jail. This new mail and messaging system takes effect on Wednesday, July 15.

With the new messaging system, you can create an account through NCIC.com and send messages or photos to your loved one. Text messages will cost 25 cents and pictures will cost 35 cents. There is no limit on the number of messages you can send.

With the new mailing system, each letter must be sent to "Osage County Jail, PO Box 591 Longview, Tx 75606."That mail will then be sent electronically to the Osage County Jail. Only one photo can be included and pages must be on the front side only. Books, magazines and other bulk mail should continue to follow existing policies.