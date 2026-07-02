Posted: Jul 02, 2026 9:45 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2026 9:45 AM

Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris

Coffeyville firefighters rescued a dog from the Verdigris River on Wednesday night after locating the animal clinging to the riverbank downstream from the city's water treatment plant.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a dog in distress on River Road below the city's water treatment plant at about 8 p.m. July 1. Firefighters launched the department's rescue boat and found the dog about 50 yards downstream, where it was holding onto the riverbank.

During the rescue, the frightened dog bit one of the firefighters, causing minor superficial injuries. Despite the bite, firefighters safely brought the dog aboard the rescue boat.

The dog was turned over to the Coffeyville Police Department, which transported it to Coffeyville Friends of Animals for care.

No additional information about the dog's condition or how it ended up in the river was immediately available.

Photo courtesy Coffeyville Fire Department