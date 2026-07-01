Posted: Jul 01, 2026 3:24 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2026 3:27 PM

Nathan Thompson

Despite high water levels, the 2026 Copan Lakeside Fireworks are a go for Friday evening.

The Copan Community Betterment Association holds the annual fireworks extravaganza on the banks of Copan Lake, with the show beginning at 9:45 p.m. Viewing areas are limited this year because of the high lake levels. While open for spectators, portions of the Copan Point beach area and Washington Cove are inaccessible.

Officials remind fireworks viewers that stopping or parking on Copan Dam is not allowed. Viewers are allowed to pull over on the grass verges on Highway 10 east of the dam. Boats are also permitted on the lake during the show. Additional viewing areas are on County Road 850 and County Road 3970 near Washington Cove.