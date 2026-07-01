Posted: Jul 01, 2026 2:15 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2026 2:15 PM

Brian McSweeney

The City of Nowata is reminding residents that they are allowed to shoot off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

Residents are allowed to shoot off fireworks until midnight on the days of July 3 and 4. Permits are not required for fireworks on those dates.

The city says no fireworks are allowed at Jack Gordon Park.