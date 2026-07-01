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Nowata County News

Posted: Jul 01, 2026 2:15 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2026 2:15 PM

City of Nowata Allows Fourth of July Fireworks

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Brian McSweeney
The City of Nowata is reminding residents that they are allowed to shoot off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.
 
Residents are allowed to shoot off fireworks until midnight on the days of July 3 and 4. Permits are not required for fireworks on those dates.
 
The city says no fireworks are allowed at Jack Gordon Park.
 
The City of Nowata will hold its Independence Day celebration at Jack Gordon Park on Saturday, July, 4. Fireworks will begin after dark. Find more on the celebration here.

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