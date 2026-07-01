Posted: Jul 01, 2026 2:01 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2026 2:02 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly bringing marijuana into jail.

34-year-old Kelley Smith was charged on Wednesday with bringing contraband into a jail. Smith also faces two misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Smith was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over on Tuesday morning for driving with a shattered winshield. Once authorities exited their vehicle to perform the traffic stop, Kelley allegedly exited the vehicle and started walking.

Authorities allegedly located Kelley at the waste water treatment plant in Bartlesville and transported him to the Washington County Jail.

After Kelley was booked into the jail, authorities allegedly located 0.3 grams of marijuana and a smoking device in his possession.

Kelley has been previously convicted of a felony.