Posted: Jul 01, 2026 9:21 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2026 9:21 AM

Tom Davis

Each summer, Children's Musical Theatre of Bartlesville brings the magic of Broadway to life right here in Bartlesville. This summer, CMT presents Frozen The Musical.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, CMT Artistic Director Roberta Eberhard and youth actors Gabriel Stearman, Nathan Van Noy, Brooklyn Liddell, and Ani Patton talked about the production.

Frozen The Musical is a magical story of sisterhood, courage, and self-acceptance. It follows fearless Princess Anna on an epic quest to bring her sister Elsa home after Elsa’s icy powers accidentally trap the kingdom of Arendelle in an eternal winter.

The CMT Mainstage Summer Musical is the centerpiece of their season. It is a five-week musical theatre intensive where students ages 7–17 learn every aspect of putting on a full-scale production.