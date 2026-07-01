Posted: Jul 01, 2026 9:20 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2026 9:20 AM

Chase Almy

Oklahoma lawmakers are reminding residents that this Fourth of July will come with a little more pop, crackle and patriotic chaos thanks to the new “Rocket’s Red Glare Act.” Senator Bryan Logan and Representative Scott Fetgatter say the law restores the ability for Oklahomans to purchase bottle rockets statewide and expands fireworks freedom during America’s 250th anniversary celebration. Yes, after decades of waiting, the tiny rockets that have launched countless backyard debates over “was that too close to the neighbor’s house?” are officially back.

The lawmakers say the goal is to bring back a tradition while keeping everyone from turning their driveway into a scene from a war movie. Senator Logan said the anniversary is a chance to celebrate freedom, but also a reminder that responsibility comes with the fireworks. Representative Fetgatter, who authored the bill in the House, said the change also keeps money from leaving the state by allowing Oklahomans to buy fireworks closer to home. The message from both is simple: enjoy the celebration, but maybe don’t treat a bottle rocket like you’re trying to send a message to the moon.

Officials are reminding residents that the new law does not cancel out local rules. Fireworks can still be banned inside many city limits, and residents should check local ordinances before lighting anything that shoots sparks into the sky. Fireworks are also prohibited during active burn bans or Red Flag Fire Warnings. And as always, use common sense. Keep fireworks away from people, pets and anything you would prefer not to explain to an insurance company after a holiday weekend.