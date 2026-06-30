Posted: Jun 30, 2026 1:56 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2026 2:09 PM

Ty Loftis

On Tuesday afternoon, RJ Walker assumed the office of Osage Nation Principal Chief. This comes after Geoffrey Standing Bear's resignation, as he will be sworn in as a member of the Osage Minerals Council on Wednesday. Walker had served as Assistant Principal Chief and he will remain in his current position until Joe Tillman assumes the position.

Before Standing Bear's resignation, he sent an email to all Osage Nation employees and board members serving the Osage Nation. The Osage News Facebook Page released that email and in part Standing Bear had the following to say:

"My time as Principal Chief has come to an end and I know the Osage Nation is in good hands because of the people like you who continue to serve with integrity. Thank you again and may God continue to bless you, your families and the Osage Nation."