Posted: Jun 30, 2026 1:05 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2026 1:05 PM

Ty Loftis

As America's 250th anniversary approaches, the City of Bartlesville will do its part to take part in the celebration. For the next year, Bartlesville streets will be lined with banners commemorating the founding of the United States.

These banners will be displayed at major intersections and other highly visible locations around town. Community Development Director Larry Curtis had the following to say:

"Our goal is to honor the 250 anniversary of the United States in a way that feels visible, welcoming and distinctly Bartlesville. By keeping the banners up throughout the year, we are creating a year-round reminder of our shared history, civic pride and the community spirit that makes Bartlesville such a special place to live, work and visit."