Posted: Jun 30, 2026 10:52 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2026 10:52 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a special meeting at the fairgrounds on Tuesday morning.

The Board signed a resolution for the sheriff's office to get funding assistance through a grant application. They also signed a contract with AT&T for the annex elevator. That contract had been approved by the board earlier in the month.

There was also an amended application signed regarding the Older Americans Act Grant for the 2027 fiscal year. This is for the nutrition department.

The Board will have another meeting on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 a.m. in which they will discuss the budget.