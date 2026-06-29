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Posted: Jun 29, 2026 3:17 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 3:17 PM
Authorities Searching for Stolen UTV
Nathan Thompson
Authorities are looking for information after a Utility Terrain Vehicle was stolen over the weekend from a dealer south of Bartlesville.
Crimestoppers of Northeast Oklahoma says someone stole an orange and black Kioti K9 2400 full cab from Jenson Tractor Ranch, located south of County Road 2400 (Moose Lodge Road) on Highway 75.
The UTV was stolen sometime between noon on Saturday, June 27 and 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 29. Anyone with information can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at 918-336-CLUE (2583). A reward is being offered for information leading up to an arrest.
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