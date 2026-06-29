Posted: Jun 29, 2026 2:47 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 2:47 PM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County crews are continuing to clean up roads and officials are assessing flood damage following days of heavy rainfall.

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle says more than 10 inches of rain fell along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line, sending runoff through the northern end of the county. He says water overtopped County Road 300 and caused damage to some private property in the area. He estimates it will take crews three days to restore safe passage along some northern roads.

District 2 Commissioner Corey Shivel says the central part of Washington County received minor damage as well

The southern end of Washington County received moderate flooding, as the Caney River overflowed its banks there, covering several roads. District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap says crews continue to work on restoring roads.