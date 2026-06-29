Posted: Jun 29, 2026 2:44 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 4:38 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a final meeting on Tuesday before the fiscal year comes to an end at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

During that meeting, there will be discussion to sign a resolution for the sheriff's office that would help with a funding assistance grant application.

During Tuesday's special meeting, there will also be consideration to sign an amended application for the Older Americans Act Grant for the 2027 fiscal year. That is to assist the nutrition department.