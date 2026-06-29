News
Osage County
Posted: Jun 29, 2026 2:28 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 2:29 PM
Osage County Courthouse Improvements Continue
Ty Loftis
Improvements to the Osage County Courthouse continue. At Monday's commissioners meeting, we learned that there were plans to make upgrades to the elevator inside the courthouse. These improvements would make the elevator ADA compliant and up to code.
Dalton Higgins with Higgins Construction details what they plan to do.
The maximum price of the contract is $520,348.84 and anything not spent on that project will go back to the commissioners fund or other ongoing courthouse work.
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