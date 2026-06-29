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Osage County

Posted: Jun 29, 2026 1:56 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 2:29 PM

Osage County Acquires Resale Property

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Ty Loftis
At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, the Board learned it had acquired 13 properties through the June resale auction. Second Deputy to the Osage County Treasurer, Debbie Coon said ten of these properties were located in district one and three of them were in district three. 
 
Coon said it is up to the Board if they want to keep any of these properties and they don't have long to figure that out.
 
The Board will take the next week and decide what to do with those properties. 

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