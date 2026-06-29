Posted: Jun 29, 2026 9:46 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 3:11 PM

Brian McSweeney

UPDATE (4:10 p.m. 6-29-2026)

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says State Highway 10 in Nowata County has reopened.

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The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) says State Highway 10 between U.S. Highway 169 and NS. 419 Rd. east of Lenapah in Nowata County is closed due to flooding.

The rainstorms over the last few weeks has caused flooding in multiple roadways throughout the county. A full list of road closures throughout Nowata County can be found on the Nowata County Emergency Management Facebook page.