News
Nowata County News
Posted: Jun 29, 2026 9:46 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 3:11 PM
UPDATE: SH-10 Near US-169 and 419 Rd. Reopened in Nowata Co.
Brian McSweeney
UPDATE (4:10 p.m. 6-29-2026)
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says State Highway 10 in Nowata County has reopened.
PREVIOUS STORY
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) says State Highway 10 between U.S. Highway 169 and NS. 419 Rd. east of Lenapah in Nowata County is closed due to flooding.
The rainstorms over the last few weeks has caused flooding in multiple roadways throughout the county. A full list of road closures throughout Nowata County can be found on the Nowata County Emergency Management Facebook page.
The Board of Nowata County Commissioners will vote to declare an emergency to repair roads and receive state and federal funding in their regular meeting next Monday at 9 a.m. The meeting will take place at the Nowata County Annex Meeting Room, located at 228 N. Maple St. in downtown Nowata.
« Back to News